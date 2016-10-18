Oct 18 Intel Corp

* Intel reports Q3 rev of $15.8 bln, up 9 pct year-over-year; operating profit of $4.5 billion

* Q3 GAAP EPS $0.69

* Q3 client computing group rev of $8.9 bln, up 21 percent sequentially and up 5 percent year-over-year

* Q3 Internet of Things group revenue of $689 mln, up 20 pct sequentially and up 19 pct year-over-year

* Qtrly data center group revenue of $4.5 bln, up 13 pct sequentially and up 10 percent yearover-year

* Intel corp - qtrly non-gaap operating income of $5.1 billion, net income of $3.9 bln and EPS of $0.80

* Qtrly programmable solutions group rev of $425 mln, down 9 pct sequentially

* Q3 gross margin 63.3 percent vs. 63 percent

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.73, revenue view $15.58 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - bit.ly/2eOhiQq Further company coverage: