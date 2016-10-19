BRIEF-Quotient Ltd sees FY 2018 operating loss in range of $63 mln-$68 mln
* Quotient limited reports continued progress on the commercial scale-up of mosaiq and fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
Oct 19 Golden Throat Holdings Group Co Ltd
* Two key products of company and its units obtained registration for national import licence from Russian federation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Quotient limited reports continued progress on the commercial scale-up of mosaiq and fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
* Envision physician services acquires emergency medicine group practice in georgia