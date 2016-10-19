Oct 19 RNB Retail And Brands

* Says sales in comparable stores in Sweden decreased during quarter by 3.7 percent

* Says board of directors proposes an unchanged dividend of SEK 0.25 per share (0.25)

* Q4 operating income before restructuring costs totaled SEK 16 mln (12)

* Operating income amounted to SEK 6 mln (12) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: