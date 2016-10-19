CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kosmos Energy announces secondary offering
* Kosmos energy announces secondary public offering of common shares
Oct 19 Anglo American Platinum Ltd :
* Anglo American Platinum announces the sale of Rustenburg operations to Sibanye is now unconditional
* Announces sale of its Rustenburg operations to Sibanye Rustenburg Platinum Mines Proprietary Ltd is now unconditional
* Transaction will complete on Nov. 1, 2016
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing