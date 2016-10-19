Oct 19 Anglo American Platinum Ltd :

* Announces sale of its Rustenburg operations to Sibanye Rustenburg Platinum Mines Proprietary Ltd is now unconditional

* Transaction will complete on Nov. 1, 2016