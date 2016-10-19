BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
Oct 19 Attendo Ab (Publ)
* Repurchase of shares in Attendo
* Says has during the period 13 October - 17 October 2016 repurchased 82,460 shares in Attendo for a weighted average price of SEK 80.96 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.