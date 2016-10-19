Oct 19 GW Pharmaceuticals Plc :

* Announces intention to continue trading exclusively on nasdaq and planned cancellation of trading of ordinary shares on aim

* Remains headquartered in UK and continues to expand UK operations

* Last day of trading on aim will be 2 December, 2016

* Will retain its u.s. Listing on Nasdaq Stock Exchange of American Depositary Receipts (ADRS) under ticker symbol GWPH