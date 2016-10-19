Oct 19 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd

* Six month revenue for core operations increased by 10 pct to r7.5 billion from r6.8 billion in prior year

* Six month ebitda increased by a pleasing 18 pct from r378 million to r445 million

* Headline earnings from continuing operations improved to r183 million from r164 million, resulting in a 10 pct increase in headline earnings per share to 54 cents

* As group reduces in size we will continue with process of rationalising head office and corporate costs

* Our main offshore presence in UK faces its own economic challenges given recent Brexit decision

* Weaker pound will impact contribution from UK operations to group's results

* While this may dampen economic confidence in region, it is not expected to have a material impact on UK businesses