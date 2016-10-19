Oct 19 Allied Electronics Corporation Ltd
* Six month revenue for core operations increased by 10 pct
to r7.5 billion from r6.8 billion in prior year
* Six month ebitda increased by a pleasing 18 pct from r378
million to r445 million
* Headline earnings from continuing operations improved to
r183 million from r164 million, resulting in a 10 pct increase
in headline earnings per share to 54 cents
* 10 pct increase in headline earnings per share to 54 cents
for six months ended Aug 31
* As group reduces in size we will continue with process of
rationalising head office and corporate costs
* Our main offshore presence in UK faces its own economic
challenges given recent Brexit decision
* Weaker pound will impact contribution from UK operations
to group's results
* While this may dampen economic confidence in region, it is
not expected to have a material impact on UK businesses
