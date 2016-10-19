Oct 19 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :

* Sun Pharma & ICGEB announce new exclusive collaboration to develop novel dengue vaccine for India & global markets

* Says current collaboration is focussed on developing a novel, safe & effective vaccine for the prevention of dengue

* Sun pharma to explore global commercialisation opportunities for vaccine across India, emerging markets, western Europe, Japan, USA

* Sun Pharma to set-up dengue vaccine advisory group to provide technical,regulatory support to vaccine development program

* Co to be exclusively responsible for all regulatory filings for product globally including CDSCO-India, WHO, USFDA, EMA, MHRA, etc