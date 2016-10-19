REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
Oct 19 Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd :
* Sun Pharma & ICGEB announce new exclusive collaboration to develop novel dengue vaccine for India & global markets
* Says current collaboration is focussed on developing a novel, safe & effective vaccine for the prevention of dengue
* Sun pharma to explore global commercialisation opportunities for vaccine across India, emerging markets, western Europe, Japan, USA
* Sun Pharma to set-up dengue vaccine advisory group to provide technical,regulatory support to vaccine development program
* Co to be exclusively responsible for all regulatory filings for product globally including CDSCO-India, WHO, USFDA, EMA, MHRA, etc Source text: bit.ly/2e0noLf Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)