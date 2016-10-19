BRIEF-Quotient Ltd sees FY 2018 operating loss in range of $63 mln-$68 mln
* Quotient limited reports continued progress on the commercial scale-up of mosaiq and fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results
Oct 19 Moberg Pharma AB (Publ)
* Says European patent granted for BUPI
* Says patent is expected to provide coverage through at least 2031 For the original story click here: here Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Envision physician services acquires emergency medicine group practice in georgia