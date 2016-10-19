CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kosmos Energy announces secondary offering
* Kosmos energy announces secondary public offering of common shares
Oct 19 (Reuters) -
* Egyptian Exchange's Listing Committee approves to list Qatar National Bank Alahly's increase of issued capital to EGP 7.42 billion from EGP 6.45 billion
* Egyptian Exchange's Listing Committee says new shares of Qatar National Bank Alahly to be added to EGX database effective at Oct 20 trading session Source: (bit.ly/2dpVpC7)
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah)