Oct 19 Apetit Oyj :

* Lowers its estimate of operational EBIT for 2016

* Operational EBIT for full year is estimated to be positive but to fall short of comparison year's level (2015: 2.6 million euros)

* High proportion of annual profit is accrued in second half of year

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)