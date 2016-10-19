Oct 19 Bastei Luebbe AG :
* Consolidated revenue amounted to 104.9 million euros
($115.15 million) in 2015/2016 financial year after 110.2
million euros in previous year
* Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (group EBITDA) amounted to 6.7 million euros in
2015/2016 financial year compared with 10.4 million euros in
previous year
* Adjustment meant that group earnings in 2014/2015 and
2015/2016 financial years was 7.2 million euros and 7.9 million
euros lower respectively
* Following change in measurement, net profit of bastei
lübbe group for 2015/2016 financial year amounted to -0.3
million euros after 3.0 million euros in previous year
* Expects consolidated revenue to increase significantly to
eur 150-160 million in 2016/2017 financial year
