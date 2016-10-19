Oct 19 Laird Plc :
* Q3 trading update
* Acceleration of production for mobile devices has come
much later than in previous cycles and visibility on volumes
remains poor
* After a disappointing first half, a significant
improvement in second half of 2016 was expected, particularly in
performance materials (PM) division
* In addition, we have experienced increased margin pressure
due to unprecedented pricing pressures and some operational
factors.
* This has led to a very challenging trading performance in
PM in Q3 and we now anticipate full year group underlying profit
before tax to be around 50 mln stg
* Revenue in sterling for Q3 increased by 29 pct to 207 mln
stg (Q3 2015: 160 mln stg). On an organic basis at constant
currency, revenue was lower by 4 pct
