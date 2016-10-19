Oct 19 Investor AB
* Says net asset value per share at quarter end SEK 380
* Says for Ericsson, the key priority is to find the right
CEO to lead the company forward
* Says Mölnlycke Health Care reported organic growth of 4
percent in constant currency, An improved profit margin and high
cash conversion generated strong cash flow, further
strengthening the balance sheet
* Permobil reported slower organic sales growth in the
quarter, mainly driven by lower demand in the U.S. Profit
margins were essentially unchanged.
* Aleris continued to report good organic growth. However,
profitability declined, mainly due to weaker performance within
Healthcare and one-time costs related to the previously
announced management transition
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Stockholm Newsroom)