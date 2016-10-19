CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kosmos Energy announces secondary offering
* Kosmos energy announces secondary public offering of common shares
Oct 19 Amundi SA :
* Responds to rumours concerning submission of a non binding offer for purchase of Pioneer by Amundi
* Confirms its interest in Pioneer, consistenly with growth strategy presented at time of its IPO
* Denies Pioneer valuation levels attributed to it
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing