CORRECTED-BRIEF-Kosmos Energy announces secondary offering
* Kosmos energy announces secondary public offering of common shares
Oct 19 Platzer AB :
* Additional green guaranteed issue via Nya Svensk Fastighetsfinansiering
* Nya SFF has issued 500 million Swedish crowns ($57 million)at a fixed rate equivalent to 51 bps Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8247 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Kosmos energy announces secondary public offering of common shares
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage: