REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
Oct 19 Sagar Cements Ltd
* Got in-principle approval for raising funds via issue of securities
* Gets in-principal approval to expand capacity of grinding unit at anakapally to 1,500,000 MTS PA
* Got in-principle approval to set up 15 mw coal based captive power plant at mattampally plant Source text: bit.ly/2e54Qux Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)