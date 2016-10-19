Oct 19 Sagar Cements Ltd

* Got in-principle approval for raising funds via issue of securities

* Gets in-principal approval to expand capacity of grinding unit at anakapally to 1,500,000 MTS PA

* Got in-principle approval to set up 15 mw coal based captive power plant at mattampally plant Source text: bit.ly/2e54Qux Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)