BRIEF-JELD-WEN Holding Inc announces secondary offering
Oct 19 Starbucks Corp :
* Starbucks elevates Belinda Wong to chief executive officer, Starbucks China; targets 5,000 stores in mainland China by 2021
* Promotion of Belinda Wong from president to chief executive officer of Starbucks China
* Wong will oversee Starbucks plans to double its scale to operate 5,000 stores in China by 2021
* Leo Tsoi has been promoted to role of chief operating officer of starbucks China
