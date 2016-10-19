Oct 19 NIIT Ltd

* NIIT Ltd - sept quarter consol profit after tax 216 million rupees

* NIIT Ltd - sept- quarter consol net revenue 2.98 billion rupees

* NIIT Ltd- consol profit after tax in sept quarter was 208 million rupees last year; consol net revenue was 2.73 billion rupees

* NIIT Ltd says buys business of EdTech start-up Perceptron Learning Solutions