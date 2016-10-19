BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 19 NIIT Ltd
* NIIT Ltd - sept quarter consol profit after tax 216 million rupees
* NIIT Ltd - sept- quarter consol net revenue 2.98 billion rupees
* NIIT Ltd- consol profit after tax in sept quarter was 208 million rupees last year; consol net revenue was 2.73 billion rupees
* NIIT Ltd says buys business of EdTech start-up Perceptron Learning Solutions Source text - (bit.ly/2e54WSW) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago