REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
Oct 19 Rishiroop Ltd
* To consider and approve allotment of equity shares to shareholders of 1% OCPS Source text: bit.ly/2eh5nJa Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)