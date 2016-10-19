BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Singapore Exchange Ltd :
* Q1 net profit S$83 million, down 16%
* Q1 revenue S$191 million, down 13%
* Interim dividend per share 5 cents
* Qtrly derivatives revenue decreased S$20.1 million or 22% to S$70.8 million
* Technology-Related capital expenditure was S$4.7 million for the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: