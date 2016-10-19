Oct 19 Singapore Exchange Ltd :

* Q1 net profit S$83 million, down 16%

* Q1 revenue S$191 million, down 13%

* Interim dividend per share 5 cents

* Qtrly derivatives revenue decreased S$20.1 million or 22% to S$70.8 million

* Technology-Related capital expenditure was S$4.7 million for the quarter