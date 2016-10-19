Oct 19 Singapore Exchange Ltd :

* Q1 securities trading and clearing revenue decreased s$8.9 million or 16%

* Expect full year fy2017 operating expenses to be between s$420 million and s$430 million

* "participants reacting and adjusting to implications of brexit on european economy could result in a period of relatively subdued trading volumes"

* "will continue to be disciplined about costs" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: