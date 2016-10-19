BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Singapore Exchange Ltd :
* Q1 securities trading and clearing revenue decreased s$8.9 million or 16%
* Expect full year fy2017 operating expenses to be between s$420 million and s$430 million
* "participants reacting and adjusting to implications of brexit on european economy could result in a period of relatively subdued trading volumes"
* "will continue to be disciplined about costs" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: