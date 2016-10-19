Oct 19 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc :

* Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc announces third quarter 2016 results (unaudited)

* Q3 earnings per share $0.33

* Qtrly total revenues increase to $45 million, or 28% annualized

* Qtrly tangible book value per share increased $0.35 to $12.22

* Net interest income totaled $39.0 million in q3 of 2016, an increase of $1.4 million or 3.9% from Q2 of 2016

* Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest margin 4.41% versus 4.48% last quarter

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $39.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc- provision for loan losses was recorded for current quarter in amount of $4.0 million, versus $1.6 million in quarter ending june 30, 2016