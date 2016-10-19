BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc :
* Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc announces third quarter 2016 results (unaudited)
* Q3 earnings per share $0.33
* Qtrly total revenues increase to $45 million, or 28% annualized
* Qtrly tangible book value per share increased $0.35 to $12.22
* Net interest income totaled $39.0 million in q3 of 2016, an increase of $1.4 million or 3.9% from Q2 of 2016
* Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc qtrly net interest margin 4.41% versus 4.48% last quarter
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $39.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc- provision for loan losses was recorded for current quarter in amount of $4.0 million, versus $1.6 million in quarter ending june 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: