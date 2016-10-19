BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 19 Hindustan Zinc Ltd :
* Sept quarter net profit 19.02 billion rupees
* Sept quarter total inome from operations 38.77 billion rupees
* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 22.48 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 43.58 billion rupees
* Says board approves dividend policy
* Says Kayad project is now complete and mine has attained its rated capacity
* Says mined metal production at 192kt in Q2, up 51 percent q-o-q
* Zawar mill debottlenecking along with associated power and infra projects advancing well
* Says dividend policy entails minium dividend of 30 percent of net profits or 5 percent of networth, whichever is higher
* Decline development at key mines of Zawar progressing well
* Says "H2 to be substantially stronger than H1"
* Says "favourable market scenario, co's smooth trainsition to underground mining has boosted investor confidence"
* At Sindesar Khurd, preparatory work for head gear erection of main shaft commenced during quarter
* At Sindesar Khurd, up-ramp development work is progressing well
* Says ore production from stage V commenced during the quarter and is now being accelerated to complete by March 2018
* At Sindesar Khurd, construction of new mill of 1.5 MTPA is on track; commissioning expected by end of this FY
* Says main shaft sinking at Rampura Agucha progressing well
* Winder erection at Rampura Agucha is at advanced stage of completion
* Says for full year, integrated silver production will be higher than FY2016 Source text: here
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago