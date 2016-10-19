Oct 19 Hindustan Zinc Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 19.02 billion rupees

* Sept quarter total inome from operations 38.77 billion rupees

* Net profit in Sept quarter last year was 22.48 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; total income from operations was 43.58 billion rupees

* Says board approves dividend policy

* Says Kayad project is now complete and mine has attained its rated capacity

* Says mined metal production at 192kt in Q2, up 51 percent q-o-q

* Zawar mill debottlenecking along with associated power and infra projects advancing well

* Says dividend policy entails minium dividend of 30 percent of net profits or 5 percent of networth, whichever is higher

* Decline development at key mines of Zawar progressing well

* Says "H2 to be substantially stronger than H1"

* Says "favourable market scenario, co's smooth trainsition to underground mining has boosted investor confidence"

* At Sindesar Khurd, preparatory work for head gear erection of main shaft commenced during quarter

* At Sindesar Khurd, up-ramp development work is progressing well

* Says ore production from stage V commenced during the quarter and is now being accelerated to complete by March 2018

* At Sindesar Khurd, construction of new mill of 1.5 MTPA is on track; commissioning expected by end of this FY

* Says main shaft sinking at Rampura Agucha progressing well

* Winder erection at Rampura Agucha is at advanced stage of completion

* Says for full year, integrated silver production will be higher than FY2016

