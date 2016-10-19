REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
Oct 19 ABG Shipyard Ltd
* Clarifies on news item "ABG Shipyard may sell controlling stake to Russian firm"
* Says co has appointed Rothschild Investment Banker
* Says exploring possibilty of strategic investors to improve co's financial strength Source text: bit.ly/2dmHX6x Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)