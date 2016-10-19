BRIEF-India's MIRC Electronics March-qtr profit surges
* March quarter total income from operations 2.10 billion rupees
Oct 19 Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd
* Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd - Sept quarter net profit 153.5 million rupees
* Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd - Sept quarter net sales 8.48 billion rupees
* Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilisers Ltd - net loss in sept quarter last year was 194.3 million rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 8.98 billion rupees
* March quarter net profit 156.1 million rupees versus 105.4 million rupees year ago