BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Value Holdings AG :
* 9 month EBITDA 67,000 euros versus 762,000 euros yr ago
* 9 month realized loss on securities 31,000 euros versus gain 610,000 euros year ago Source text - bit.ly/2dmPQcx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: