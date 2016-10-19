BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 AutoBank AG :
* Intends cash capital increase against the issuance of up to 690,000 shares
* Subscriprion price set at 1.50 euro per share
* Share capital of the company will be increased from 12,895,318.00 euros by 690,000.00 euros to up to 13,585,318.00 euros ($14.93 million) Source text - bit.ly/2ejZs4k Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9099 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: