* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing
Oct 19 Havsfrun Investment AB :
* Q3 operating profit 2.8 million Swedish crowns ($317,824.27) versus loss 11.9 million crowns year ago
* Net asset value per Sept 30 258.6 million crowns versus 285.0 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8099 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing