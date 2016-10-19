BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Emlak Konut REIT :
* Revises FY 2016 profit outlook to 1.8 billion lira ($585.90 million) from 1.5 billion lira
* Says FY profit outlook revised since planned projects have been completed faster than expected Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0722 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: