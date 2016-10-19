Oct 19 Suncoke Energy Partners Lp -

* Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Pilots new line of business at its convent marine terminal

* Partnership estimates potential Q4 2016 opportunity to be 50,000 to 100,000 tons of throughput

* Suncoke is in final stage of commissioning its new shiploader, and expects it to be fully operational by end of november