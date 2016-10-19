BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
Oct 19 Suncoke Energy Partners Lp -
* Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Pilots new line of business at its convent marine terminal
* Partnership estimates potential Q4 2016 opportunity to be 50,000 to 100,000 tons of throughput
* Suncoke is in final stage of commissioning its new shiploader, and expects it to be fully operational by end of november
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing