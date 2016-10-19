BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Store Capital Corp -
* Issues $335 million a+ rated securities
* Sells $200 million in notes to address current needs
* $200 million of 10-year class A-1 notes were issued at interest rate of 3.96% and sold in private placement to institutional buyers
* Issued $135 million of 10.5-year class A-2 notes which were retained by store for future sale to qualified institutional buyers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: