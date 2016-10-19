Oct 19 Rallye :

* Successfully Places 200 Million euros non-dilutive cash-settled bonds due February 2022 exchangeable into Casino shares

* Bonds will have a par value of 100,000 euros per bond

* Bonds will bear interest at an annual nominal rate of 5.25 pct payable semi-annually in arrear and will be reimbursed at par on February 1st, 2022