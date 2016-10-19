BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
Oct 19 Rallye :
* Successfully Places 200 Million euros non-dilutive cash-settled bonds due February 2022 exchangeable into Casino shares
* Bonds will have a par value of 100,000 euros per bond
* Bonds will bear interest at an annual nominal rate of 5.25 pct payable semi-annually in arrear and will be reimbursed at par on February 1st, 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Camping world announces commencement of proposed offering of class a common stock
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.