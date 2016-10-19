BRIEF-Camping World commences proposed offering of class A common stock
Oct 19 Middle Egypt Flour Mills Co Sae
* Says FY net profit EGP 60 million versus EGP 43.1 million year ago Source: (bit.ly/2e7ezD7) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON/DEARBORN, Mich., May 22 Ford Motor Co abruptly named James Hackett as chief executive on Monday, responding to investors' growing unease about the U.S. automaker's slumping stock price and its ability to counter threats from longtime rivals and Silicon Valley.