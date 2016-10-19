BRIEF-Mindbody files for potential offering of up to 4.4 mln in class A shares
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Pfizer Inc
* Pfizer awarded grant to evaluate vaccine to protect newborns against Group B Streptococcus Infection
* Grant from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation
* Grant to conduct a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Pfizer's vaccine candidate against Group B Streptococcus Infection Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage:
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one Source text (http://bit.ly/2qPxX9s) Further company coverage: