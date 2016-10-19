Oct 19 Taubman Centers Inc

* Land and buildings issues open letter to independent directors of board of Taubman Centers

* Land and buildings-believes if Taubman takes necessary steps, stock can surpass current NAV of $106/share and approach Co's fair value of $144/share

* Land and buildings calls for evaluation of sale or management-led privatization of Taubman Centers Inc