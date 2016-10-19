BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Taubman Centers Inc
* Land and buildings issues open letter to independent directors of board of Taubman Centers
* Land and buildings-believes if Taubman takes necessary steps, stock can surpass current NAV of $106/share and approach Co's fair value of $144/share
* Land and buildings calls for evaluation of sale or management-led privatization of Taubman Centers Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: