Oct 19 Ion Beam Applications Sa :

* Announces delivery and installation of cyclone 230 for a new proton therapy center in Dimitrovgrad

* Installation of facility started in August 2016. Acceptance of first treatment room is planned for end of 2017

* Proton therapy center in Dimitrovgrad will be IBA's first in Russian federation and is expected to treat up to 1,200 patients per year Source text: bit.ly/2e5zfZL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)