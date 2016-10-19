BRIEF-Agilent Technologies reports Q2 EPS $0.48
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Oct 19 Ion Beam Applications Sa :
* Announces delivery and installation of cyclone 230 for a new proton therapy center in Dimitrovgrad
* Installation of facility started in August 2016. Acceptance of first treatment room is planned for end of 2017
* Proton therapy center in Dimitrovgrad will be IBA's first in Russian federation and is expected to treat up to 1,200 patients per year Source text: bit.ly/2e5zfZL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Entellus Medical says CMS has established a unique billing code and payment for endoscopic balloon dilation to treat eustachian tube dysfunction