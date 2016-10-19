BRIEF-Mindbody files for potential offering of up to 4.4 mln in class A shares
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):
* FCA US LLC is recalling certain model year 2016-2017 Jeep Wrangler vehicles made June 16, 2015-Aug 14, 2016
* Potential number of vehicles affected by FCA US recall is 182,308
* Front impact sensor wiring may be pulled until it detaches before signal is received by occupant restraint controller in crashes
* FCA recall is associated with airbags Further company coverage:
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one Source text (http://bit.ly/2qPxX9s) Further company coverage: