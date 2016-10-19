Oct 19 National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA):

* FCA US LLC is recalling certain model year 2016-2017 Jeep Wrangler vehicles made June 16, 2015-Aug 14, 2016

* Potential number of vehicles affected by FCA US recall is 182,308

* Front impact sensor wiring may be pulled until it detaches before signal is received by occupant restraint controller in crashes

