BRIEF-Mindbody files for potential offering of up to 4.4 mln in class A shares
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Imax Corp :
* Imax and Warner Bros Pictures extend long-term partnership with expanded global slate deal
* Imax Corp - co and Warner Bros. Pictures announced a multi-picture worldwide agreement that includes up to 12 new films
* Imax Corp - agreement also includes Christopher Nolan's previously announced film, Dunkirk Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one Source text (http://bit.ly/2qPxX9s) Further company coverage: