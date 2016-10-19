Oct 19 Novatel Wireless Inc :

* Maguire Asset Management Llc says it is supportive of Novatel's decision to sell its mobile broadband business

* Maguire Asset Management Llc says it believes that Novatel Wireless Inc will eventually be acquired by a "major telecommunications carrier"

* Maguire Asset Management Llc says it owns 5 percent of Novatel Wireless as of October 19, 2016 versus 5.9 percent ownership as of July 2015