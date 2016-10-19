BRIEF-Mindbody files for potential offering of up to 4.4 mln in class A shares
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2qdx2Ob) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Novatel Wireless Inc :
* Maguire Asset Management Llc says it is supportive of Novatel's decision to sell its mobile broadband business
* Maguire Asset Management Llc says it believes that Novatel Wireless Inc will eventually be acquired by a "major telecommunications carrier"
* Maguire Asset Management Llc says it owns 5 percent of Novatel Wireless as of October 19, 2016 versus 5.9 percent ownership as of July 2015 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2ekhSCj) Further company coverage:
* Rockstar Games says Red Dead Redemption 2 is now set to launch spring 2018 on Playstation 4 and Xbox one Source text (http://bit.ly/2qPxX9s) Further company coverage: