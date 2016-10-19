BRIEF-Endurance International confirms 2017 GAAP revenue, adj EBITDA and free cash flow guidance
May 22 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
Oct 19 (Reuters) -
* SoundCloud launches subscription service soundCloud Go in canada
* Soundcloud Go is available in Canada on web, IOS app store and google play, and priced at CDN$9.99 per month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [SoundCloud ltd]
May 22 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc
* John Mengucci assumes expanded responsibilities as chief operating officer to enhance CACI growth strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: