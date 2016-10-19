BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 Wal Mart Stores Inc
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc and its foundation investing $25 million over five years in food safety research in China- Bloomberg Source text: bloom.bg/2erHSLd
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: