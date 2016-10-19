BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
* Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
Oct 19 Lannett Company Inc :
* Lannett comments on FDA proposal regarding methylphenidate extended release tablets
* Lannett company - will seek to withdraw approval of co's abbreviated new drug application for methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablets
* Lannett company inc - "remain confident that our methylphenidate er products are safe and effective"
* Lannett company - has until Nov 17, 2016 to request hearing and until Dec 19, 2016 to submit all data, information and analyses upon which request for a hearing relies
* Lannett company inc - fda's proposal includes an opportunity for lannett to request a hearing on the matter
* Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing