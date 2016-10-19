REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
Oct 19 Toyota Motor Corp
* Joins hands with uber to offer end to end vehicle buying solutions for uber driver partners
* Scheme will be applicable till end of this year
* Toyota Financial Services India Ltd. (TFSIN) will provide 90% on-road funding on etios and liva models for first time drivers Source text: [Toyota Kirloskar Motor announced a partnership with Uber, the ride-hailing app to offer end-to-end vehicle buying solutions for driver partners operating on the Uber platform. Through this partnership Toyota$B!G(Bs Financial arm, Toyota Financial Services India Ltd. (TFSIN) will provide 90% on-road funding on Etios and Liva models for first time drivers, further reinforcing its association with Uber ensuring best-in-class products are easily affordable to first time buyers. The 90% on-road funding scheme encompasses a complete package of vehicle cost, accessories, service packages, registration road tax and insurance. The scheme will be applicable till the end of this year till December 2016] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)