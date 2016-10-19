BRIEF-Jabil Circuit intends to change its name to 'jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
Jabil Circuit Inc - intends to change its name to 'Jabil Inc' effective June 5, 2017
Oct 19 Immunomedics Inc :
* Immunomedics announces new patents for antibody-drug conjugates and vaccines for cancer therapy
* Immunomedics - new patent for antibody-drug conjugates ,vaccines for cancer therapy will expire in july 2033
Issued patent to co's subsidiary, for additional claims under patent family "dock-and-lock vaccines for cancer therapy
Mindbody Inc files for potential offering of up to 4.4 million in class a shares - sec filing