REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
Oct 19 SPEL Semiconductor Ltd :
* Says dissolution of company's wholly owned subsidiary viz., SPEL-US Source text: bit.ly/2dmVU4v Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)