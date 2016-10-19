REFILE-US STOCKS-Wall St gains as defense, tech stocks rise
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
Oct 19 Tata Communications Ltd
* Tata Communications Ltd says ST Telemedia and Tata Communications complete the India data centre joint venture transaction
* Tata Communications Ltd says transaction for the Singapore data centre joint venture is expected to close shortly.
* Tata Communications Ltd says -estimated at 100% enterprise value of INR 31.4bn
* Tata Communications Ltd says Tata Communications remains a significant shareholder in India data centre business Source text - (bit.ly/2ekgvb3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)
May 22 U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by technology shares and by defense companies, which rose after the United States and Saudi Arabia signed a multi-billion dollar arms deal.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.48 pct, Nasdaq 0.69 pct (Updates to early afternoon)