Oct 19 Tata Communications Ltd

* Tata Communications Ltd says ST Telemedia and Tata Communications complete the India data centre joint venture transaction

* Tata Communications Ltd says transaction for the Singapore data centre joint venture is expected to close shortly.

* Tata Communications Ltd says -estimated at 100% enterprise value of INR 31.4bn

* Tata Communications Ltd says Tata Communications remains a significant shareholder in India data centre business Source text - (bit.ly/2ekgvb3) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)