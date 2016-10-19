Oct 19 Bayer CropScience Ltd :

* Sept quarter net profit 1.59 billion rupees

* Sept quarter net sales 11.37 billion rupees

* Net profit in sept quarter last year was 1.56 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; net sales was 10.34 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2dmYeZc Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)