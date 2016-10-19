Oct 19 NCC Ltd

* Pachhwara North Coal Block MDO Project awarded to NCC BGR consortium

* Says rate of mining fee per ton is 890 rupees

* Says value of project estimated at about 350 billion rupees over a period of 30 years

* Says SPV has been formed namely Pachhwara Coal Mining Pvt Ltd for execution of MDO project awarded by WBPDCL

* Says total duration of project is about 30 yrs and will be extended further until coal reserves exhausted

* Says peak rated capacity of the mine is 15 million tons per annum

* Says the WBPDCL 4 million tons of coal is targeted to be achieved in 1st year of op and yield revenue stream Source text: bit.ly/2dn06Bv Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)