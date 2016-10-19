BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
Oct 19 (Reuters) -
* Egyptian Stock Exchange says listing committee approves to list Naeem Holding's Capital decrease to $198.8 million from $283.9 million
* Listing committee approves Naeem Holding Capital decrease through decrease in par value of each share to $0.7 from $1
* Listing committee says Naeem Holding Capital changes to be applied to EGX database effective Oct 31 trading session Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: